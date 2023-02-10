The crash happened near the Camp Perry exit.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — A woman has died after a tire crashed into her windshield while she was driving on I-64 in York County on Sunday.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. when the tire of a 2017 Jeep Renegade traveling westbound on I-64 became dislodged. The stray tire then crossed into the eastbound lanes striking the driver side of a 2005 Ford Explorer.

The driver of the explorer, 53-year-old Tammy Parsons of Williamsburg, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. Parsons was traveling with her husband and five children who did not suffer any injuries.