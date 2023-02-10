YORK COUNTY, Va. — A woman has died after a tire crashed into her windshield while she was driving on I-64 in York County on Sunday.
The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. when the tire of a 2017 Jeep Renegade traveling westbound on I-64 became dislodged. The stray tire then crossed into the eastbound lanes striking the driver side of a 2005 Ford Explorer.
The driver of the explorer, 53-year-old Tammy Parsons of Williamsburg, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. Parsons was traveling with her husband and five children who did not suffer any injuries.
Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash, an investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.