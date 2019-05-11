SUMTER, S.C. — For years, community advocates have pushed for improvements to come to their south Sumter neighborhood.

Now, they can finally see progress, as destruction of dilapidated homes begins.

"We were very excited," Josephine Young said, "Now, people can see the opportunity. When stuff is grown up, abandoned, they can't really see it.... We over here have a vision, so we're hoping that the vision will expand for growth."

Young is the vice president of the Greater Turkey Creek Neighborhood Association -- a group of South Sumter natives dedicated to seeing their community improve.

Their association worked alongside Sumter County Council Chairman James McCain to advocate for grant funding and bring forth improvements.

In December, Sumter County was awarded $283,983 in grant funding from a Community Development Block Grant to improve the area.

A step in the right direction, according to Young.

"It's a very loving neighborhood. We care about it. So, if we can get other people to see that opportunity is here, they will see what we see and they will want to come and help us revitalize it," she said.

Twelve dilapidated homes are expected to be demolished by December of 2020, according to Sumter County Spokesman Joe Perry.