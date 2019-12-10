YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Deputies were searching for a missing woman in York County on Friday night.

Joan Byrdic was last seen at PruittHealth off Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill visiting a family member. She left around 4 p.m. to go to Hardee's, deputies said.

Byrdic is 4'11" and weighs 100 lbs. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt. The 82-year-old was driving a 2013 white Honda Civic with South Carolina license plate BTR-154.

If you have any information about Byrdic, call 9-1-1 or 803-628-3056.

