RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — UPDATE: The family called to report that Kirsten Hicks has returned home.

Earlier the Randolph County Sheriff's Office was searching for the 16-year-old.

She had been last seen Saturday afternoon walking northbound on Surrie Trail in the Pleasant Garden area of Randolph County.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office On February 9, 2019, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office received a report of a runaway/missing juvenile: Help us locate this missing person: Kirsten Brianna Hicks, 16, was last seen February 9,...

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users