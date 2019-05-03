HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County deputy is recovering after rescuing an elderly woman from a house fire overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says patrol Deputy Roberto Martinez was first to arrive on scene of a house fire at a residence in the 6500 block of Zaragosa. The house was completely engulfed in flames.

Deputy Martinez busted a window to reach a woman trapped inside, then carried her through smoke to safety.

Both the deputy and the woman were taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation. Both are doing fine.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM