HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County deputy is recovering after rescuing an elderly woman from a house fire overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says around 3:30 a.m., patrol Deputy Roberto Martinez arrived on the scene of a house fire in the 6500 block of Zaragosa.

The house was completely engulfed in flames.

Deputy Martinez busted a window to reach a woman trapped inside, then carried her through smoke to safety.

The woman has been identified as Eloísa Martinez, 63. She is not related to the officer.

Mrs. Martinez said also in the home were her husband, her son, his wife, his wife’s sister, and Mrs. Martinez's two grandchildren.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

Both the deputy and Mrs. Martinez were taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The entire ordeal was caught on the deputy's body camera.

Mrs. Martinez said at the time, she didn't think she was going to be able to get out alive.

"I had a hard time breathing and I was just glad the officer came when he did, because I think I would've been passed out on the floor." said Mrs. Martinez.

The deputy described the scene as intense.

"I was just trying to figure out, how many people were in there..That was my main concern. I wasn't worried about anything else." he said.

He said heard the woman's voice, crying out but a tall dresser was blocking the window. He started breaking the glass and told her to crawl toward him.

He pulled her out and can be seen on camera carrying the woman away from the home.

This is the deputy's 10th year in law enforcement and he's proving his dedication as a first responder.

"I think it is appropriate to give him a pat on the back and say, a job well done, sir. I'm very proud of you." said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Many are calling the officer a hero but he's not too sure about that.

"I don't know if that's the word I would use, but I appreciate it. I was just there to help. Anyone of us would have done it." he said.

The two did reunite at the hospital later on Tuesday and they are doing fine.

Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office are investigating a possible cause for the fire.

