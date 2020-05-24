DERBY, Conn. — Police from several states, and the FBI in Pennsylvania, are looking for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, wanted in connection with two deaths in Connecticut.

Reports that Manfredonia had been taken into custody were dismissed by Connecticut State Police.

Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania State police released a photo of someone they believe to be Manfredonia walking along railroad tracks in East Stroudsburg.

Manfredonia, a senior at UConn, is wanted in connection with a deadly assault that occurred Friday in Willington that killed 62-year-old Theodore Demers, a resident in the town. The assault also left another man injured.

Early Sunday, the investigation led to Derby.

State Police said that on Sunday, they received a report that Manfredonia had held a victim against his will in the Turnpike Road area in Willington. Manfredonia reportedly then stole a truck, firearms, and food before leaving. Police said that the victim was not injured.

Police then said Manfredonia drove to Derby where police found a truck crashed and abandoned on Hawthorne Ave at Cullins Hill Rd. around 6:45 am.

Police closed nearby Osbornedale State Park for a search.

According to police, Manfredonia had an acquaintance in the area by the name of Nicholas Eisele. As police investigated, 23-year-old Eisele was found dead in a home on Roosevelt Avenue.

Manfredonia reportedly left in a black VW Jetta with CT plates AU 78524 in connection with the case. The car had a bumper sticker on the car that said, "In Tribute to Newtown Victim #26."

Connecticut State Police reported Monday morning that a second person was believed to have been in the Derby home. Police said they were drafting a Silver Alert when they were called by police in Paterson, New Jersey. Connecticut The abduction victim identified Manfredonia as their captor.

Their identity is not being released at this time.

The car believed to be driven by the Manfredonia was located in Knowlton Township, New Jersey near the Pennsylvania border.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the suspect.

Newtown police said in a Facebook post, that they had stepped up patrols due to the suspect's ties to the town.

Police said Manfredonia used a different form of transportation and traveled to East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where he was last seen according to the FBI. Pennsylvania law enforcement agencies are actively looking for the suspect.

Authorities say they believe Manfredonia to be armed with a pistol as well as long guns.

A spokesperson for the University of Connecticut confirmed to FOX61 that Manfredonia is a student in the joint School of Engineering/School of Business Management and Engineering for Management program.

According to a statement, he first enrolled at UConn in the fall of 2015 and is currently a senior.

Residents should not approach him if seen. Please call 9-1-1.

This is a developing story.