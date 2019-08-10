HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson keeps showing the world how awesome of a human being he is on and off the field.

The Texans quarterback announced that he has launched the Deshaun Watson Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of education, health, Houston and other charitable causes to support families and youth in underserved communities.

“I am humbled and honored that I have the opportunity to make a difference and positively impact children and families in need through the Deshaun Watson Foundation,” said Watson. “I would not be where I am today without the help from others. Now it’s my turn to step in and make a difference through the Foundation.”

The foundation will host its first event called “The Great Houston Halloween Bash presented by Reliant” on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Pro-Vision Academy in Sunnyside.

The quarterback is planning to transform the school to a fall fest so students can trick-or-treat in a fun and safe environment. He’s even providing free Halloween costumes for the attendees.

There will also be a “best costume” contest per age group, food and much more.

