Officer Devin Brosnan says what happened on night of Rayshard Brooks shooting is 'a total tragedy'

ATLANTA — One of the officers charged in the Rayshard Brooks case spoke to MSNBC Thursday with one of his attorneys at his side after turned himself in and was released from jail on bond.

Attorney Don Samuel and Atlanta Police Officer Devin Brosnan spoke to MSNBC's Chuck Todd and Katy Tur.

Brosnan is charged with three counts of violation of oath and one count of aggravated assault. Former APD Officer Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges, including felony murder. Rolfe remains in jail. Authorities said Brooks was shot and killed by Rolfe on the night of June 12 at a Wendy's on University Avenue.

During the interview, Samuel and Brosnan were asked about the comments Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard made on Wednesday when he said Brosnan would be a state's witness in the case. However, Samuel said that's not the case.

On Wednesday, Amanda Clark Palmer, another lawyer working with Samuel on Brosnan's case, told 11Alive the same thing.

"That's not true," she said. "That agreement is not in place."

She did say, however, they are cooperating with the investigation.

“I am looking forward cooperating with any investigators who are interested in having a conversation about what happened that night," Brosnan told MSNBC.

He described the encounter as a "tragic event."

"It's a total tragedy that a man had to lose his life that night," he said.

He said during his initial encounter with Brooks, he felt that Brooks was friendly and respectful.

"I was respectful to him and I thought he seemed like someone who potentially needed my help, and I was really just there to see what I could do for him, make sure he was just safe," he said.

