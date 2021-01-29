Disney World: You still need a mask if you're vaccinated for COVID-19

You won't be without a face covering at the theme parks anytime soon.

ORLANDO, Fla. — You'll still have to wear a face-covering at Walt Disney World, even if you've received a COVID-19 vaccine.

In an update posted online, the theme park resort reminded guests that masks were still mandatory for anyone ages 2 and up.

"Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming," Disney World wrote. "You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

Face coverings can be disposable or reusable, but they must be made with at least two layers of "breathable material," fully cover the person's nose and mouth while securing under the chin, fit snugly against the side of the face and be secured with ties or ear loops that make it hands-free.

"At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings," Disney added.

Costume masks cannot be worn.

Disney said face coverings that include a transparent plastic panel are allowed, as long as they meet the following requirements:

Are a fabric face-covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight-knit stitching

Meet all other face-covering requirements described above

Disney still asks all guests to maintain social distancing while in the parks, even when wearing masks.