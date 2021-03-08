New evacuation order for Dixie Fire issued in Plumas County | Maps, evacuations and updates

The Dixie Fire grew to the 11th largest wildfire in California history on Sunday.

Noting an increase in fire activity, the Plumas County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation for Canyon Dam south to include Greenville.

An additional evacuation order from the sheriff's office was issued for everything west of Hwy 89/36 Junction, west along the southside of Hwy 36 to the County line and south of Hwy 36 to Rock Lake and west to the County Line.

The sheriff's new evacuation orders originally included Crescent Mills, but the sheriff's office updated later Monday night to say that the area would remain in an evacuation warning.

The Dixie Fire is officially the 11th largest wildfire in California state history as of Sunday night. The fire is now at 249,635 acres, according to Cal Fire's incident report.

The fire is 35% contained and crews expect fire behavior to increase due to drying conditions this week.

Increased fire behavior was expected in the east zone as high temperatures and gusty winds hit the area today. Crews said that expectation came to fruition in an update Monday night.

“I mentioned this morning that we were approaching near critical fire weather conditions today and unfortunately that did come to fruition," said Dennis Burns, Fire Behavior Analyst with California Interagency Incident Management Team 2. "Most of our weather stations are borderline or at red flag criteria and the fire has responded in kind.”

Burns said extra crews have been placed in Greenvile after an increase in fire activity near the area. He said 20 mph to 30 mph winds caused fires to spot up to mile.

"They pumped more crews in, all the aircraft we had including air tankers we’re flying and the fire’s just outpacing everything,” he said.

In a 7 p.m. incident report, Cal Fire said the fire is moving to the northeast toward Greenville. Officials are predicting more hot, dry and gusty conditions through Wednesday evening and potentially more erratic fire behavior. People in the north perimeter of the fire are advised to monitor the Plumas County Sheriff's website for evacuation information.

Evacuation orders:

Plumas County

High Lakes (Plumas County) – Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line

– Recreational area of Plumas County east of the Butte/Plumas county line Plumas/Butte County line east to Twain – Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain

– Includes both sides of Highway 70 in the areas of Rock Creek, Storrie, Tobin, Belden, Caribou Rich Bar, and Twain Meadow Valley – Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance west to the eastern intersection of Bucks Lake Road and Big Creek Road

– Bucks Lake Road at Riverdance west to the eastern intersection of Bucks Lake Road and Big Creek Road Caribou Road north to the Humbug Road and Humboldt Road intersection – This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir

– This includes Belden Reservoir and Butt Valley Reservoir Prattville Butt Reservoir Road and everything west of the Butte/Plumas county line – Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order

– Humbug Road from the intersection of the Humbug-Humboldt Road west to the Butte County line and everything south of the Humbug Road is under a mandatory evacuation order The community of Seneca south of Highway 70

Round Valley Reservoir, Dixie Canyon, Indian Falls – Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction

– Long Valley (west of Round Valley), Dixie Canyon south to Indian Falls, south of Indian Falls, to the Highway 70/89 junction Butterfly Valley, Keddie to Highway 70 at Black Hawk Road, Snake Lake – This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West)

– This includes the Spanish Creek campground, Round House Road, Old Highway (West) East side of Keddie, Round House Road and Old Highway (West)

Highway 70 at Blackhawk Road, south to Barlow Road and everything west to Snake Lake

Oakland Camp

Canyon Dam south to include Greenville and south of Greenville

Everything west of the Hwy 89/36 Junction- west along the southside of Hwy 36 to the County line and south of Hwy 36 to Rock Lake and west to the County Line

More information on evacuations can be found on the Plumas County Sheriff's website.

Butte County:

Jonesville area

Lake Philbrook area

Butte Meadows

Tehama County:

TEH-1 (D18, D19, E18, E19) Evacuation Order for the St. Bernard’s Lodge and Elam-Carter Creek areas.

Evacuation warning

Plumas County Sheriff's Office removed some of the evacuation warnings in the county. Click HERE for the updated list of evacuation orders and warnings.

Plumas County:

East Shore of Lake Almanor – East Shore of Highway 147 from Canyon Dam north to the Highway 147 and County Road A-13 intersection. East of Highway 147 at CO A-13 to little Dyer Mountain, southeast to Dyer Mountain

– East Shore of Highway 147 from Canyon Dam north to the Highway 147 and County Road A-13 intersection. East of Highway 147 at CO A-13 to little Dyer Mountain, southeast to Dyer Mountain Lake Almanor West community – From the Highway 36/89 junction south to Lake Almanor West Drive and everything east to the Lake Almanor water line, including the "LAW" subdivision

– From the Highway 36/89 junction south to Lake Almanor West Drive and everything east to the Lake Almanor water line, including the "LAW" subdivision Bucks Lake – From the eastern intersection of Big Creek Road and Bucks Lake Road, west to the Plumas/Butte County Line. Everything south of the fire perimeter to the area south of Big Creek Road and south of the western portion of Bucks Lake.

– From the eastern intersection of Big Creek Road and Bucks Lake Road, west to the Plumas/Butte County Line. Everything south of the fire perimeter to the area south of Big Creek Road and south of the western portion of Bucks Lake. Prattville and Canyon Dam – From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 89, just south of Lake Almanor West Drive. This includes Big Meadows, along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam.

– From Canyon Dam northwest to Highway 89, just south of Lake Almanor West Drive. This includes Big Meadows, along with the Rocky Point Campground, the Canyon Dam Boat Launch and Canyon Dam. Northwest of Round Valley Lake to Long Valley Mine and north to Highway 89

North and Eastern parts of Indian Valley – From upper Williams Valley and upper Pecks Valley east to include all portions of North Valley Road, Diamond Mountain Road and North Arm.

– From upper Williams Valley and upper Pecks Valley east to include all portions of North Valley Road, Diamond Mountain Road and North Arm. Crescent Mills

Taylorsville

Genesee Valley – ALL OF GENESEE VALLEY, southeast of Taylorsville up the Genesee Road to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine Road, north portion of Beckwouth Genesee Road.

– ALL OF GENESEE VALLEY, southeast of Taylorsville up the Genesee Road to just south of Babcock Crossing, Walker Mine Road, north portion of Beckwouth Genesee Road. Grizzly Mountain – South of Genesee Valley to 24N16 Road and east to the 25N42 intersection with Beckwourth Genesee Road.

Butte County:

Inskip area

For more details on evacuation warnings, click HERE.

Tehama County:

T Zone 1: to include the area of Colby Creek. The warning will begin at the Butte and Tehama County line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with SR32, north along the SR32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with SR32 and SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line.

to include the area of Colby Creek. The warning will begin at the Butte and Tehama County line, west along the Tehama County Line to the intersection with SR32, north along the SR32 corridor to the intersection with SR36, from the intersection with SR32 and SR36, east along SR36 to the intersection with Plumas and Tehama County Line. TEH-1 (D17, C18, C19) Evacuation Warning for the Wilson Creek and Slate Creek areas.

Evacuation centers

Spring of Hope Church, 59 Belle Lane Quincy, CA 95971 run by the American Red Cross California Gold Country Region

Plumas County Animal Services, 201 N Mill Creek Rd Quincy, CA 95971

Veterans Memorial Hall at 180 Gay St. in Chester, CA

Lassen Community College at 478-200 CA-139 Susanville

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy (large animals)

Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff(large and small animals)

Road Closures

Plumas County

State Route 32 is closed from Butte Meadows to the junction with State Route 36

State Route 89 is closed from the junction with State Route 70 to the junction with State Route 36

State Route 147 is closed from Old Hahn Road to the junction with State Route 89

State Route 36 is closed from the junction with State Route 32 to the junction with State Route 89

State Route 70 is closed from just east of Jarbo Gap (Deadwood Road) to the junction with State Route 89 (Greenville Wye)

Butte County:

State Route 70 at Deadwood Road

Humboldt at Bambi Inn

State Route 32 at Upper Humboldt Road

For current State Highway/Route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.