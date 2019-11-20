LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A DNA test has revealed that Hunter Biden is the father of an Arkansas woman's baby "with scientific certainty."

According to court documents released Wednesday, Biden is not expected to "challenge the results of the DNA test or the testing process."

The lawsuit was filed in Independence County, which said that Biden and the woman were in relationship and the child was born in August 2018.

Biden previously denied the allegations.

The mother of the child has filed for child support and a request for Biden to pay healthcare costs for the child.

Biden is already the father of three children and recently married a different woman.

