Dollywood craftsman injured in glassblowing incident on Sunday afternoon

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — A Dollywood Master Craftsman was injured on Sunday afternoon while working on a project in the park’s Mountain Blown Glass shop.

Dollywood said he was stabilized at the scene and was transported to the hospital. No guests were in danger or injured in the incident.

Park officials said their thoughts and prayers are with him and his wife in this difficult time.

The incident is under investigation and the park is in the process of notifying the Tennessee Operational Health and Safety Administration and OSHA as required, according to Dollywood.

The glassblowing shop is currently closed pending the outcome of the investigation, according to park officials.