Missouri state rep wants to rename part of I-55 after Trump

State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman announced Wednesday she filed a bill to rename the Interstate 55 stretch in Arnold after Pres. Trump

ARNOLD, Mo. — A Missouri state representative wants to rename a part of Interstate 55 in Arnold after President Donald J. Trump.

State Representative Mary Elizabeth Coleman announced Wednesday she filed HB 674 to rename the I-55 stretch in Arnold. She wants to call it "Donald J. Trump Highway."

Coleman, a Republican, represents the 97th District in Missouri.

“This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to President Trump for strengthening Missouri’s economy, defending our values, and making America great again during his historic first term. The Show-Me State will forever be grateful to President Trump for his leadership,” Coleman said.

Coleman announced her bill shortly before a 'Save America' rally in Washington, D.C. Wednesday where Trump spoke to supporters before Congress convened for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by President-elect Joe Biden. Trump vowed "we will never concede," as he spoke during that rally.

Shortly after, Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a chaotic protest that forced lawmakers to be rushed from the building.