COLUMBIA, S.C. — People from across the Midlands are teaming-up to help the more than 400 people forced to evacuate Allen Benedict Court apartments.

"It's a must because I love my people," Thomas Sanders said.

On Monday, the Richland County Recreations Commission prepared 250 food boxes filled with fruits and veggies to deliver to former Allen Benedict residents.

This comes after the department received an anonymous donation of nearly 2,000 dollars, according to their Community Outreach Coordinator Adairius Williams.

"We want to impact and enrich lives in whatever way we can," Williams said.

Local churches are also teaming-up to help by gathering donations.

They say, anything you need in your everyday life, they're hoping to get to displaced residents, including nonperishable food items, detergent and containers for when former residents move to a permanent home.

"We want to be a part of bringing some type of healing to these residents," Trinity Baptist Church Administrator Barrien Henderson said.

Donations can be delivered to these locations:

Name: Trinity Baptist Church

Time: Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Location: 2521 Richland St. Columbia, SC 29204

OR

Name: Cecil Tillis Building

Time: Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Location: 2111 Simpkins Lane, Columbia, SC 29204