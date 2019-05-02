COLUMBIA, S.C. — People from across the Midlands have been helping the more than 400 residents forced to evacuate the Allen Benedict Court apartments.

Trinity Baptist Church has been a drop-off location for other churches and people to donate to help the displaced residents.

"All the churches have come together and the people in the community have come together to make the effort very successful, and this is just one of the drop-off sites," said Barrien Henderson.

Henderson is Trinity Baptist Church's administrator and an associate minister at the church.

Barbara Eleazer was one of the many people who came by the church Tuesday morning to donate.

She said, "They definitely have a great need for anything at this time in their lives, so we just wanted to do our part to help them out as much as we could."

Henderson says the room they have been storing the donated items has been cleared out several times.

He said, "We load up the truck and they distribute it to the different residents that are spread throughout the city, so they take this product out and take it to where it needs to go."

Even though the donations have been great, Henderson says the needs are greater, and it is not going to end anytime soon.

According to Henderson, "Anything that you would use to start up a new residence, you bring it, pretty much they can use it."

He believes, as a church and as a community it is their duty to help get these resident's lives back to normal as much as possible.

Henderson said, "Today it's Allen Benedict Court. Tomorrow it could be Ascot. It could be Governor's Hill. It could be anyplace. It doesn't matter about who it is or where it is. When that need arises, we need to meet that need."

Trinity Baptist Church will continue to take donations for the Allen Benedict Court residents through Friday, February 15. They are open Monday-Friday 9 to 5.