STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021.
The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon.
The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle, from the Juvenile Services Unit. Police say the incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and "the child was not seriously injured."
Sandra Osborn, a FOIA officer for Stafford County Public Schools, sent WUSA9 an email on behalf of the school division.
"The school division takes great pride in the care of our students, and the behavior displayed by our driver is not tolerated. The school division is taking appropriate disciplinary action as identified in the Staff Code of Conduct."
According to Osborn, the driver "struck" the child "with her hand."
It is unclear what elementary school the student attended. It is also unclear what specific disciplinary action was taken regarding the bus driver.
This news comes 10 days after a 34-year-old man was arrested for entering a Stafford County school bus full of students and went on a profane tirade, according to police.
RELATED: Parent gets on Stafford school bus, goes on 'profane rant' against elementary school 'bullies'
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.