COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a stormy end to the weekend, but the weather will be quiet and cooler for most of the workweek.

We will enjoy mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s.

The mostly sunny conditions will continue Tuesday. High temperatures will remain in the middle 50s.

It will be cold Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A hard freeze is expected. Low temperatures may fall into the middle and upper 20s.

Highs Wednesday may only climb into the upper 40s.

Another hard freeze is expected Thursday morning, but afternoon temperatures will begin to climb. Highs Thursday will be in the middle 50s.

Temperatures will continue to moderate as we go towards the weekend, but the rain chances may increase too.

A few showers are possible both Friday and Saturday.