CORMORANT TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Duke the dog, who served as the mayor of a northwestern Minnesota township, passed away on Thursday according to a post on Facebook.

Cormorant Township is in Becker County and is made up of about 20 people nestled among lakes about 180 miles northwest of Minneapolis. There, Duke served as mayor for several terms.

He was first elected in a write in vote in 2014.

Duke was a Great Pyrenees who was about 12 years old.

A post on his Facebook page Mayor Duke of Cormorant Village says that Duke will be greatly missed.

A memorial is expected to be held for him in March or April, according to the post.

