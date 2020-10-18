The accident happened on Farrow road Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead and two others are in the hospital after an early morning crash on Farrow Road.

South Carolina State Trooper Brian Lee said the accident happened at 7:25 a.m. on Farrow Road.

A 2007 Honda Accord was traveling south on Farrow road when a 1997 Jeep Cherokee traveling north, struck the Honda as it was making a left hand turn on to Hardscrabble road..

The driver of both cars were transported to a local hospital, the passenger in the Honda was killed. All involved were wearing seatbelts.

The name of the person killed has not been released by the Richland County coroner.

The accident remains under investigation.