Early morning hit and run kills one, police investigating

The woman was found in the 5600 block of Farrow Road.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A woman is dead after police say she was killed in a hit and run.

The Columbia Police Department’s (CPD) Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) officers are investigating an early morning fatal hit and run collision involving a pedestrian.

Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Farrow Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. and found a woman in the roadway with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence at the scene for processing. TSU officers continue to determine if surveillance cameras captured the incident. The video can potentially determine exactly what occurred and the type of vehicle involved in the incident.