Columbia Police investigating possible shooting incident at apartment complex, two suspects detained

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an incident after receiving reports of shots fired at the Granby Mills Apartments.
Granby Mills Apartments is located on 510 Heyward Street near the University of South Carolina.
Police say they have detained two males pertaining to the incident so far.
They have not said if these males are connected to the incident but they say officers are circulating the area and talking with witnesses.
At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Check back here for the latest updates.