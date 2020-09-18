Columbia Police investigating possible shooting incident at apartment complex, two suspects detained

Investigators are talking with witnesses after receiving reports of gun fire at the Granby Mills Apartments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating an incident after receiving reports of shots fired at the Granby Mills Apartments.

Granby Mills Apartments is located on 510 Heyward Street near the University of South Carolina.

Police say they have detained two males pertaining to the incident so far.

#ColumbiaPDSC officers have detained 2 males after receiving reports of shots fired at 510 Heyward St., Granby Mills Apts. No reported injuries. Officers are circulating the area & talking w/ witnesses. USC Police assisting. Updates will be posted here as info becomes available. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 18, 2020

They have not said if these males are connected to the incident but they say officers are circulating the area and talking with witnesses.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.