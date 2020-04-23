COLUMBIA, S.C. — April 22nd is Earth Day.

A day set aside 50 years ago to help celebrate the big blue marble all of us call home.

The first Earth Day is credited with spuring the creation of the United States Enviormental Protection Agency better known as the EPA. This opened the door for other kind of enviormental laws like the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

Now a half a century later on the 50th Earth Day, how is the earth handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

Many cities and countries have begun seeing a decrease in pollution and smog and waterways becoming cleaner we reached out to the Midlands own environmentalist, Congaree River Keeper Bill Strangler, to see what he has been seeing so far.

"It’s hard to say, I don’t know if I have some strong data that says we’ve seen an increase or decrease in pollution," says Stangler, "but I will tell you what I have seen and it’s very unfortunate, a lot more gloves laying on the ground on parking lots and sidewalks, so we’ve seen a certain type of litter increase."

Stangler wants people to know that there are still ways to celebrate Earth Day and make a positive impact on our environment while still practicing safety.

"One of the things I’ve been encouraging people to do throughout this Earth week is doing their own mini clean-up," says Stangler, " grab a bag and a pair go gloves go around your neighborhood, maybe to a local trail or to a creek and do a mini clean up."

If you'd like to know more about the enviromental issues in the Midlands the Congaree River Keeper has a podcast that can be found here.