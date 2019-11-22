ORANGEBURG, S.C. — One of the questions News 19 hears a lot is “What is there to do in Orangeburg?” or “There is nothing for families to do together.”

A new offering in Santee has arrived and it's something the whole family can enjoy.

It’s the Palmetto Traverse, a new 35,000 square foot natural grass putting course.

There’s a lot of bumps, humps, twist and turns on the 18 hole course that’s created for the experienced or beginning player. But this new offering is more than just about golf, Gregg Robinson, executive director of Orangeburg county commission development, says it signals more growth in the area and overall in the county.

"With the two new hotels one that just finished construction and the one that’s beginning construction, that just kinda proves that new investment is coming" says Robinson, "That’s over $20 plus million to the Santee area alone. But then, you toss in the industrial side so the new 1300 acre park that DP world owns. We’re finalizing plans for the waste water, the broadband telecommunications, all those things are very important for us to go vertical."

Several of the new projects are expected to be completed within the next year.