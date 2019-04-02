CLEVELAND — Police were called to Anton Grdina Elementary School on Cleveland's east side Monday after more than a dozen children were allegedly given gummy candy that may have contained marijuana.

EMS crews were called to the scene and transported nine students complaining of illness to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

Three 5-year-old girls, one 5-year-old boy, three 6-year-old boys, one 9-year-old boy and a 8-year-old boy were transported in total. The parents of five other children refused to have them transported.

A RBCH spokesperson said that doctors treated a total of 15 students and all were treated and released by 5:30 p.m.

Here was the message sent by Anton Grdina principal Latosha Glass to parents prior to the dismissal of the students.