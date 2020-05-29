COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been quite a year for the senior class of North Central High School in Kershaw County.

In mid-January, a tornado rampaged through the campus, damaging school buildings and sending students to a new spot to learn.

Then in March, South Carolina schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Senior Madison Dixon said Friday they’ll be glad to graduate in-person.

When we knew we could-- we were actually able to graduate as normal as possible, then I was really excited and really blessed to have the opportunity. Some people don't have the opportunity and I know that we're blessed to have four tickets,” Dixon said.

Dixon said graduation at the campus was in doubt after the tornado ripped through in mid-January and students restarted classes at the district's old vocational school.

Then, as Dixon said they were getting used to their new normal after the tornado, the pandemic threw another curveball.

“I think that we'll be more resilient, and we'll know how to bounce back. And also, I think we're more positive about things. Not to expect the worst, but we just know if the worst happens just be positive and get through it,” Dixon added.

The Kershaw County senior also said the pandemic made her and her classmates more appreciative of what they gained while in-person, saying she realized she had taken going to school for granted.

But, they figured out a way to keep going. Dixon will head to the University of South Carolina in the fall to study sports management.

North Central High School Principal David Branham said he's proud of all his seniors.

“I want to thank them, because they've really shown us what being resilient looks like, and being patient and being strong and flexible. And I've told them that before, but they've taught us all a good life lesson what this year's done to them. And I'm just real proud of them and glad they're really Knight strong,” Branham said.

Branham, who’s been in education management for 12 years and principal at NCHS for six years, says he’s never seen anything like this year.

The graduation ceremony will be Sunday night on the football field after the planned Friday ceremony was postponed due to weather, another speed bump for the 2020 senior class.

Every senior received four tickets to give to family or friends. While seniors are socially distanced on the field, their four-person cheering sections will be socially distanced in the stands. Seniors will also get a spot for one car a-piece on the hill overlooking the field, so other family or friends can watch from their vehicles.

As seniors prepare to say their goodbyes, the focus for Branham and the district turns to next school year. If in-person instruction returns in the fall, Branham said they’ll continue using the old vocational school as repairs continue.

“Right now a right of things outside are being fixed. Fencing, stadium work, so we can have graduation here, the video board. I think the district is in the process right now of finalizing plans for the academic portion of the building and what will happen with it. Which parts will need to be rebuilt or that kind of thing. Hopefully soon, we'll get to see some action this summer on it,” Branham said.

Principal Branham said there’s no set timeline on returning to North Central High School, but they hope to after repairs are done.