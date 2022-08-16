DHEC accepting applications for $2,500 Champions of the Environment grants for K-12 classroom projects

Teachers have until September 30, 2022, to submit applications for classroom projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The application period is now open for teachers of kindergarten through 12th grade for South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) Champions of the Environment grant.

The funding is available for support of classroom projects that build environmental awareness among students. Teachers have until September 30, 2022, to submit applications for grants of $2,500 plus merit awards of lesser amounts that can be used to help get projects started.

All grant money must be used and all activities related to the project must be completed by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

To qualify, projects must address one of the following environmental issues:

Prevention or reduction of pollution in the air, water, or land

Waste reduction

Restoration, preservation, or enhancement of natural areas

Water or energy efficiency

Projects must also educate the community and make a lasting difference to the environment

Previous grant-funded projects include:

Habitat restorations

Weekly trash sweeps

Pollinator gardens and wildlife oases

Hydroponics and alternative gardening methods

Air quality monitoring