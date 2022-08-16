DHEC accepting applications for $2,500 Champions of the Environment grants for K-12 classroom projects

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The application period is now open for teachers of kindergarten through 12th grade for South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) Champions of the Environment grant.
The funding is available for support of classroom projects that build environmental awareness among students. Teachers have until September 30, 2022, to submit applications for grants of $2,500 plus merit awards of lesser amounts that can be used to help get projects started.
All grant money must be used and all activities related to the project must be completed by the end of the 2022-2023 school year.
To qualify, projects must address one of the following environmental issues:
- Prevention or reduction of pollution in the air, water, or land
- Waste reduction
- Restoration, preservation, or enhancement of natural areas
- Water or energy efficiency
- Projects must also educate the community and make a lasting difference to the environment
Previous grant-funded projects include:
- Habitat restorations
- Weekly trash sweeps
- Pollinator gardens and wildlife oases
- Hydroponics and alternative gardening methods
- Air quality monitoring
In addition to the monetary award, class projects will be highlighted on the Champions of the Environment webpage. For more information and electronic application, see the DHEC Champions of the Environment webpage.