$3,000 sign on bonus for new certified staff for Orangeburg School District

A career fair is planned for Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m.-noon at the new Orangeburg County Library

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — $3,000 sign on bonuses are being offered for certified staff hired by the Orangeburg School district (OCSD) for the 2022-2023 school year.

Trustees approved new-to-the-district teacher sign-on bonuses, funded by a federal grant in partnership with Vorhees College, during a Special Called School Board Meeting held this morning.

A teacher shortage nation-wide has created a high demand for certified staff.

Sign-on bonuses will help OCSD remain competitive with other school systems vying to hire teachers ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.

“We are excited to offer teacher sign-on bonuses,” Ernest Holiday, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources, commented. “A sign-on bonus can be that extra incentive to recruit a quality teacher to serve students in our District.”

As part of OCSD’s recruitment strategy, a Career Fair is planned for this Saturday, March 5, from 9 a.m.-noon at the new Orangeburg County Library (1645 Russell Street, Orangeburg). Certified teachers, media specialists, counselors/psychologists, and reading/math interventionists are encouraged to visit here and register to attend Saturday’s event.

The Leveraging Innovation for Educator Excellence (LIFE2) Grant will not only support the district in its recruitment efforts, but also in the school system’s emphasis on improved student outcomes through initiatives such as mentorships for novice educators, performance-based compensation for teachers and school leaders, as well as National Board Certification support and funding.

Certified new-to-the-district instructional school staff (teachers, media specialists, school counselors content area coaches and interventionists) hired for the 2022-2023 school year on or before September 15, 2022, will receive the sign-on bonus.