$52 million in state funding allocated to Hampton County Schools for infrastructure improvements

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced that $52 million in state funding is headed to Hampton County to address the district's most critical needs: the renovation and replacement of antiquated facilities.

Funding will go first to the replacement of Wade Hampton High School, Hampton County School District's only high school. The South Carolina Department of Education identified the replacement of the high school building as a priority.

Hampton County, along with Bamberg, Beaufort, Calhoun, Clarendon, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Marlboro, Orangeburg, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties made up South Carolina's

"Corridor of Shame" -- 17 rural counties that have a history of inadequate funding for education and lower levels of student achievement.

In 1993, rural school districts across the state joined and filed suit as Abbeville County vs The State of South Carolina, claiming the state failed to provide "a minimally adequate education" for its students. In 2003, the South Carolina State Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs in the case.

The $52 million to Hampton County is part of $140 million made available in Proviso 1.92 of the General Appropriations Bill for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

“Our students and educators deserve safe, state-of-the-art facilities to learn and grow in each day. Next year, the district will combine Estill High School and Wade Hampton High School into the consolidated Hampton County High School," Dr. Ron Wilcox, superintendent of the Hampton County School District, said. "We cannot wait for the building process to begin as we anticipate with excitement opening the doors of the new high school for all of our students in Hampton County.”

