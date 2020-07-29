A look at first day of school dates for Midlands districts

COLUMBIA, S.C. — School is just around the corner for students in the Midlands, but exactly when can they expect to head back to class or dive into their virtual courses?
Many districts in the state are still waiting on the South Carolina Department of Education to approve their reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.
Some districts are sticking with virtual options, while others are planning a hybrid styled plan. Meanwhile, some are giving the option to go back for face-to-face instruction.
But no matter what the district has planned, there is still an official start date for each one.
Here's when students can expect to be back in class.
Monday, August 17:
- Calhoun County
- Clarendon One
- Clarendon Two
- Lexington Four
Monday, August 24:
- Fairfield County
- Newberry County
- Orangeburg County
Friday, August 28:
- Sumter County
Monday, August 31:
- Richland One
- Richland Two
- Lexington One
- Lexington Three
- Saluda County
Tuesday, September 8:
- Clarendon Three
- Kershaw County
- Lee County
- Lexington Two
- Lexington-Richland Five