A look at first day of school dates for Midlands districts

No matter where your students attend school, this year will look a lot different, including the first day back to class.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — School is just around the corner for students in the Midlands, but exactly when can they expect to head back to class or dive into their virtual courses?

Many districts in the state are still waiting on the South Carolina Department of Education to approve their reopening plans for the 2020-2021 school year.

Some districts are sticking with virtual options, while others are planning a hybrid styled plan. Meanwhile, some are giving the option to go back for face-to-face instruction.

But no matter what the district has planned, there is still an official start date for each one.

Here's when students can expect to be back in class.

Monday, August 17:

Calhoun County

Clarendon One

Clarendon Two

Lexington Four

Monday, August 24:

Fairfield County

Newberry County

Orangeburg County

Friday, August 28:

Sumter County

Monday, August 31:

Richland One

Richland Two

Lexington One

Lexington Three

Saluda County

Tuesday, September 8: