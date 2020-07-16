Accelerate Ed recommendations suggest three models to return to school this fall

The models vary from full face-to-face return, and virtual learning

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 93-page Accelerate Ed Task Force document gives guidance to public school districts in the state on how to handle the 2020-2021 academic year.

It covers everything from summer programs, guidance counselors, school nurses, bus protocols, scheduling models, health protocols, etc.

Many of the decisions are left to individual districts and local areas, however it does give specific recommendations on how to return to school safely.

Positive case in a school

Students and staff should be encouraged to stay home if sick or showing symptoms and certain at risk individuals will be excluded from attending, according to the document.

It also recommends isolation rooms for students or staff who begin showing symptoms at school.

If there is a positive case, any close contact who wore a mask but was not able to socially distance should quarantine at home for 14 days, including entire classrooms.

If a classroom was able to be socially distant, they can remain at the school isolated, but screen for symptoms each morning for 14 days.

It also recommends a classroom should be closed for cleaning and disinfecting immediately after a positive case.

Elsewhere in the document it says districts should have plans in place for students and teachers to continue learning if isolated at home, but not sick.

To mitigate the spread of the virus, the document recommends masks, changes to schedules and large gatherings, meal protocols, and bus routes and cleaning.

The document recommends not testing ever student or doing temperature screenings, but instead to screen for symptoms each day at access funnel points.

Models to return

The document stated, "It must be acknowledged that the scheduling model that works in August may not be the model that works best throughout the year."

Model one is traditional scheduling.

It would bring back students and staff in an area of low or no spread of the virus, for the exception of high-risk individuals and other specific cases.

However, they recommend still taking steps to minimize spreading the virus at school with masks and changes to schedules, facilities, and large gatherings.

Model Two is hybrid scheduling.

This model splits students and staff into virtual and on-campus learning in areas of medium spread, particularly if facilities are too small to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

It would prioritize sending elementary, IEP, and English-learning students to school.

Districts could also consider alternate days or split AM and PM campus learning. This model has been criticized for the strain it could put on families and working parents.

Model Three is fully virtual distance learning in areas of high spread, similar to what schools did to end the past school year.

However, it recommends technology assistance hubs for students in need, consistent feedback between parents and teachers, and specific virtual learning plans.

It also urges districts to plan on helping students in need, IEP students, and others on a case-by-case basis.