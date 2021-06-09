Aiken County school board to meet following two student COVID deaths

The meeting comes after two Aiken County children died from COVID-related complications within hours of each other on September 1.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County School Board will hold a special called meeting on Tuesday to discuss the district’s response to COVID-19 and quarantines.

The meeting comes after two Aiken County children died from COVID-related complications on September 1.

Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said 9-year-old Ethan Blue of North Augusta died on September 1. That same day, 15-year-old Emily Brosnahan succumbed to the illness as well.

Blue went to North Augusta Elementary School. It wasn't immediately clear which school Brosnahan attended.

The school board meeting has two items on the agenda for Tuesday: A moment of silence and "Discussion in Regards to the District’s Response to COVID-19 & Quarantines."

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7 at the District Office, located at 1000 Brookhaven Drive in Aiken, and livestreamed online.

Officials say the meeting is open to the public. However, social distancing and other precautions will be in place and seating will be limited.

District officials encourage community members and stakeholders who may have questions to send them to their respective board trustee via email addresses provided below.