Allen University announces partnership with Apple, new MacBooks for students in 2022

Each student, faculty, and staff member will receive brand new iMacs, iPad, and MacBooks by spring of 2022.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a new partnership with Apple, Allen University says it plans to radically upgrade its learning experience by transitioning into a fully functional Apple campus.

University officials say the move proves that Allen University not only wants to compete in employment sectors, but is preparing its students to "technologically dominate them."

“Apple campuses are some of the most innovative schools in the world," said Dr. Ernest McNealey, President and CEO of Allen University. "We see this as a robust tool to prepare students for the future while playing a pivotal role in eliminating equity gaps among our brilliant and diverse students.”

Through the partnership, leadership will be equipped to train students in real time for in-demand careers, according to officials, who also say this level of technology will keep students immersed in fresh content, inspiring lectures, and engaging classrooms.

Happy New Year Allen and welcome to your brand new Apple campus! It’s 2022, let’s make magic!🎉 Posted by Allen University on Saturday, January 1, 2022

Because proper training on Apple equipment is vital to support each student's technological appetite, officials say Allen will enlist Apple specialists to assist with implementing the most creative ways to effectively operate the equipment. "This foundation will allow faculty to open their classrooms to unthinkable realms of communication," officials said in a statement.

Officials say Allen is currently reconstructing its entire campus and plans to stay ahead of the curve by pushing the boundaries of creative expression. "Allen guarantees a learning experience that is active, inspiring, collaborative, and relevant —specifically designed to give students permission to dream."