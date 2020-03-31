COLUMBIA, S.C. — Allen University has provided 700 tablets and keyboards to students as they transition to online instruction for the remainder of the semester in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Acer Chromebooks and keyboards were sent overnight to students Friday. Allen University officials say students were eager to receive their tablets and keyboards to finish the semester strong.

“As I’ve been talking to my peers, many have stated these tablets will help with attending their Zoom class meetings,' said Valencia James, a senior majoring in English. "Many do not have computers at home, and many do not have enough data on their phones,”

Officials say the $200,000 project was made possible through through various contributions from the Board of Trustees, President Ernest McNealey and his cabinet members, alumni, leadership of the AME Church and the Columbia (SC) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

“At Allen University, the safety of our students is our number one priority,” said President McNealey. “As we moved to online instruction, we wanted to make certain that all students had access to the best possible tools that could enhance their performance. While our student population is not homogeneous, our commitment to their success is."

Caption: President Ernest McNealey and Dr. Keiona Middleton, vice president for information technology, preparing tablets and keyboards for mailing.

###