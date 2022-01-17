Allen University receives $100,000 pledge from Colonial Life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital capital campaign project at Columbia's Allen University has gotten a nice boost in with a $100,000 donation from Colonial Life.
The historic Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital building is being renovated to become The Boeing Institute on Civility -- when completed, a hub for teaching and providing programming aimed at advancing civil discourse across the globe. Colonial Life's donation to the capital campaign will be payable over three years (2022-2024) and will be used in three ways:
- to support a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) summer camp for high school students ($7,500/year)
- to support programming within The Boeing Institute on Civility ($12,500/year)
- to name a classroom within The Boeing Institute on Civility ($40,000)
Boeing announced in November 2020 the company had established a $1.5 million partnership with Allen University for the Institute to become the centerpiece of the Waverly project. The Boeing Institute on Civility is
Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital is on the National Register of Historic Buildings and served as a hospital for Columbia's African-American community from 1952 to 1973. When the renovation project is completed, in addition to Boeing's Institute, the building will also house Allen's School of Education, the Dickerson-Green Theological Seminary, and the Waverly Wall Museum Portrait Display. The project is dedicated to the memory of the late state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, a graduate of Allen University, and the other eight individuals comprising the Emanuel Nine victims of the Mother Emanuel shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.