x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Allen University receives $100,000 pledge from Colonial Life

Money to fund Allen's Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital capital campaign, STEM summer camp
Credit: Allen University
Allen University's Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital capital campaign project at Columbia's Allen University has gotten a nice boost in with a $100,000 donation from Colonial Life.

The historic Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital building is being renovated to become The Boeing Institute on Civility -- when completed, a hub for teaching and providing programming aimed at advancing civil discourse across the globe. Colonial Life's donation to the capital campaign will be payable over three years (2022-2024) and will be used in three ways:

  • to support a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) summer camp for high school students ($7,500/year)
  • to support programming within The Boeing Institute on Civility ($12,500/year)
  • to name a classroom within The Boeing Institute on Civility ($40,000)

Boeing announced in November 2020 the company had established a $1.5 million partnership with Allen University for the Institute to become the centerpiece of the Waverly project. The Boeing Institute on Civility is 

Good Samaritan-Waverly Hospital is on the National Register of Historic Buildings and served as a hospital for Columbia's African-American community from 1952 to 1973. When the renovation project is completed, in addition to Boeing's Institute, the building will also house Allen's School of Education, the Dickerson-Green Theological Seminary, and the Waverly Wall Museum Portrait Display. The project is dedicated to the memory of the late state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, a graduate of Allen University, and the other eight individuals comprising the Emanuel Nine victims of the Mother Emanuel shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

In Other News

DHEC updates teacher quarantine guidance to align with healthcare workers