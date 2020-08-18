Allen University students return to class with new protocols amid pandemic

Allen University students returned for the first day of class, with temperature checks and face masks due to the coronavirus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Allen University students joined others across the Midlands who returned to campus Monday for in-person classes, with safety measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"It feels like someone has turned the electricity back on," University Spokesperson Anika Cobb said. "There is an energy across the campus. The students, it's so beautiful to see them walking across the campus again. It's been quiet over the summer, so the first day is looking busy and students are getting acclimated, and there's a lot of conversations, just getting into our new normal."

It's a new normal that includes limited class sizes, temperature checks and face coverings.

According to Cobb, all students were tested for the virus and living areas have also been condensed.

"In places where you might have had a four-person suite, dorm you probably have two now." Cobb said. "And students are being really good about cleaning their spaces. If you walk into the dormitories, you see them wiping things down."

Cobb says they're not planning to go virtual, although they are able to if needed. For now, they're just happy to have the students back.