Applications open for Midlands Tech Foundation scholarships

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Applications are now open for scholarships worth more than $100,000 from the Midlands Technical College Foundation.
Each Fall and Spring, the MTC Foundation provides funds to students based on their financial need. Officials say the funds are donated by generous alumni, individuals, corporations, and organizations in the community.
Students, parents, and supporters who are interested have until October 31 to complete the application, which takes about 30 minutes.
Students who complete an application will be automatically matched with scholarships for which they are eligible.
Recipients will be notified of their awards in early December.
The Midlands Technical College Foundation says it invests in key MTC priorities that support educational and economic development opportunities for the community.