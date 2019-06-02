PHOENIX — Some Arizona lawmakers are pushing to improve the financial literacy and personal finance management skills of high school students in the state.

SB 1184 would create a law that would require schools to teach financial literacy and personal financial management as part of the required economics credit needed to graduate.

Arizona state Treasurer Kimberly Yee supports the bill introduced by Republican state Sen. Sylvia Allen who also chairs the Arizona Senate Education Committee.

Yee, according to a release from the Arizona State Treasurer's Office, was among students, teachers, parents who testified in support of the bill in front of the committee during a Tuesday hearing.

Yee said it's important to teach high school students the essentials of personal finance before they enter the "real world." She said the essentials included balancing their checkbooks and understanding credit.

"This bill will give students the critical, basic life skills to manage their money and have the financial freedom to accomplish anything after," she said.

The bill passed through the committee with a unanimous vote, and will go in front of the full Senate for consideration, a release said.