Some help for parents looking for back to school supplies

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — Looking for some help with back to school supplies. Hers are some events to help your student get ready for the school year.

Saturday July 29, 2023

Richland County

--9am-noon Jumpstart back to school ( First Choice Community Center, 217 Park Terrace Drive, Columbia)

Select Health of South Carolina's First Choice health plan will host its second Jump-Start Back-to-School event of the summer, featuring back-to-school information, children's activities, and backpacks with school supplies provided at no cost (while quantities last). The event will be held Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon, at the First Choice Community Center, 217 Park Terrace Drive, Columbia, SC 29212. Participants are asked to register in advance by calling 1-888-676-9588.

--10am-11am Free bookbag giveaway (Irmo Community Park)

Arise Church is hosting out 4th Annual Back 2 School Bash & Book Bag Giveaway. We will be giving out FREE Book Bags FILLED with supplies (while supplies last) on July 29th at the Irmo Community Park 7505 Eastview Drive Irmo, SC 29063. We will also have music, bouncy houses, FREE SPORTS PHYSICALS, FREE FOOD, sno cones and much more. Please invite your friends and family!! We can't wait to see you there.

*each child has to be present to receive bookbag

Sumter County

--11am-1pm Knowledge for College (Birnie Hope Center 210 S. Purdy Street Sumter )

Birnie Hope Park for the Knowledge for College Back to School Bash! Bring your kids, we will have school supplies, food, police and fire fighter demos!

SUNDAY July 25, 2023

SUMTER COUNTY

--2pm Back to school bash (1337 Peach Tree Road Sumter)

Four Brothers with an Impact helping Hands food, back to school supplies, games.

TUESDAY August 1, 2023

RICHLAND COUNTY

-- 5:00pm-7:00pm (Irmo Strong Back to School Kick Off (Irmo High School 6671 St Andrews Rd, Columbia)