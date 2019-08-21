IRMO, S.C. — The first day of school for students can be exciting and nerve-wracking, but that also goes for first-year teachers.

For Brian Jumper, it's a family affair putting his classroom together at Oak Pointe Elementary School in Irmo.

"Originally, I wanted to work for the FBI," said Jumper. "Things just didn't work out the way I had planned."

This is Mr. Jumper's first-year as a special education teacher.

After spending several years working with young people in after school programs, he decided to enroll in the PACE program to help educate students with disabilities.

"I don't know what to expect," said Jumper. "I've heard from other teachers that you just have to get in and get your feet wet."

Jumper has spent a majority of his summer getting items for his classroom. Items he hopes will help students reach their full potential.

"The support that I've received has been great," said Jumper. "So many teachers have told me it's going to be fine and that they will help me out if needed."

Students in Lexington-Richland District 5 returned to class on Wednesday, August 21.

