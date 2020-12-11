Batesburg-Leesville High School to begin in-person learning four days a week

Beginning Monday, November 30, Batesburg-Leesville High School will transition from their current hybrid schedule to a four-days-per-week in-person model.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville High School will begin transiting from it's current hybrid model to a four-days-per-week in-person model at the end of the month, according to Lexington County School District Three.

Beginning Monday, November 30, Batesburg-Leesville High School will transition from their current hybrid schedule to a four-days-per-week in-person model.

Since school started in August, students who chose the hybrid model have attended in-person classes two days a week and then worked virtually three days a week.

The new four-days-per-week model will allow students to attend in-person during the week, with Wednesdays left as virtual learning days.

The VIP model (all virtual program) will continue unchanged. Daily start and dismissal times will also remain the same for now, according to the school district.

Additional information about changes to the bell schedule are below.

November 16th - Hybrid students at Batesburg-Leesville Middle School begin five-days-per-week face-to-face instruction. (Currently, these students are on a four-days-per-week in-person model.)

November 16th - All Lexington Three families will receive a Google form that will permit them to change their student(s) learning platform, if they so desire, for the second semester. This form will allow virtual students to become face-to-face students and face-to-face students to swap over to the virtual learning model (VIP Program) beginning on January 19th, which is the start of Lexington Three’s second semester. Only families who would like to change their student(s) learning platform should fill out this form. The form will be due back by no later than Friday, December 4th.

January 5th - New school arrival and dismissal times will be implemented at all Lexington Three schools, allowing for more instruction time for students. (The length of the school day at each school will be similar to what it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.) Additional information about the new bell schedules will be forthcoming to Panther families sometime in December prior to the start of Winter Break.

January 19th - Face-to-face students at Batesburg-Leesville High School will begin in-person instruction five-days-per-week. (This is the final phase of Lexington Three’s transition plan. Face-to-face students at B-L Primary and B-L Elementary Schools have been attending in-person classes five-days-per-week since school started. Face-to-face students at B-L Middle School will begin a five-days-per-week in-person instruction model on November 16th.)