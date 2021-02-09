Batesburg-Leesville High School moves to virtual learning due to rising COVID cases

No junior varsity or varsity sports will practice in connection with the school or compete during the remote learning period.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Another school has been added to the ranks of those taking extra precautions and going virtual due to COVID.

Batesburg-Leesville High School in Lexington County School District 3 will have all students from ninth to 12th grades move to "remote" learning.

"This comes as a result of rising COVID-19 numbers at the school among students and staff members," the school district said in a statement on Thursday.

The move to virtual begins on Friday and continues through Sept. 10. The plan, so far, is to return to classrooms on Sept. 13.

The school district stressed that this decision only applies to Batesburg-Leesville High School and not other schools in the district.

During the remote learning days, there will be no "in-person, school-related practices, activities or games" including both junior varsity and varsity sports.

Teachers and staff will be tasked with providing more information regarding instruction to students, including how classes will operate. Students will have access to all assignments through Google Classroom and will be expected to join live class sections.