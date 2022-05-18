Benedict College first in nation to join Veteran Affairs' healthcare studies program

Undergraduate students can explore health careers through the Veteran Health Administration Health Care Talent Academy

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Undergraduate students at Columbia's Benedict College now have another way to explore possible careers in the health care field since the college recently agreed to participate in the US Department of Veterans Affairs' Veteran Health Administration Health Care Talent Academy (HCTA).

The program introduces students to careers in the Veteran's Healthcare System with courses meant to increase awareness of future health conditions common in veterans. The one to three four-month sessions also gives students at the Historically Black College and University (HBCU) the opportunity to do 20-40 hours of clinical shadowing and observation at Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia.

Benedict College is the first to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with the US Department of Veterans Affairs to participate in the HCTA program. Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College, and Dr. Steven L. Lieberman, Deputy Under Secretary for Health, performing the delegable duties of the Under Secretary for Health, signed the MOA.