COLUMBIA, S.C. — In an effort to celebrate the achievements of more than 27,000 HBCU graduates, black leaders and 78 HBCUs are joining forces for a virtual commencement event.

The “Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition” event will be live-streamed at 2 p.m. on May 16 on Chase’s YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn channels, as well as HBCU Connect’s Facebook page and Essence Studios.

President Barack Obama will share a special message during the event. Hosted by Kevin Hart, guest appearances for the 2-hour event will include Steve Harvey, National Urban League president, Marc Morial and academic leaders from participating HBCUs. Other participants include 10-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, 8-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, Debbie Allen and Vivica Fox.

Show Me Your Walk HBCU Edition

Benedict College

The virtual commencement will also include performances by Anthony Hamilton, Wyclef Jean, Omari Hardwick and other musical guests—as well as a drumline mash-up featuring Doug E. Fresh.

During the event, HBCUs will showcase and highlight past and current graduates, including Class of 2020 students from Benedict College, Howard University, Delaware State, Paul Quinn College, and Florida Memorial College. More information is available on chase.com/hbcustudent, including a list of participating schools.

"We have taught our students to be willing to embrace wonder, to experience unexpected discovery, and to go in unknown directions," noted Dr. Janeen Witty, Vice President of Academic Affairs for Benedict College. "I am so proud of how our graduates have already shown their resilience, flexibility, and ability to rise above the challenges of a global pandemic and to graduate as the BEST of BC!"

Benedict College

"Congratulations to our Benedict College Class of 2020-the graduating class that commemorates the 150th year founding of this great institution!" states Dr. Roslyn Clarke Artis, President and CEO of Benedict College. "While we are still planning for our Benedict College commencement ceremony in August, this is an additional chance to celebrate The BEST of BC!."