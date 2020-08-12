Benedict College year-long probation lifted

The College was placed on probation due to longstanding concerns regarding its financial condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) Board announced that the 12-month probation status placed upon Benedict College has been lifted.

The College was placed on probation due to longstanding concerns regarding its financial condition, but remained fully accredited throughout the year-long sanction period.

After several meetings and reports submitted to SACSCOC review committees, the board found that Benedict College is in compliance with all financial accrediting standards.

“We are extremely pleased with the SACSCOC’s decision that validates our compliance with, and commitment to, the accreditation process,” stated President Roslyn Clark Artis. “I am sincerely grateful for the steadfast support of the Benedict College community; the faithfulness of our Board of Trustees; the commitment our alumni; and the dedication of our faculty and staff. We have done the necessary work, met our goals, and stabilized the institution.”

“I am grateful to the SACSCOC board for their affirmation of Benedict’s value and the strength of the college’s administrative team,” Board of Trustees Chair Charlie W. Johnson said. “I would like to express my thanks to my fellow trustees and to President Artis and her team for their tireless work and for her tremendous leadership throughout this process.”