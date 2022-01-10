Benedict College's Artis elected to college accreditation commission board of trustees

Sr. Artis' 3-year term on Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges board of trustees will begin June 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Benedict College president and CEO Dr. Roslyn Clark Artis has been elected to a three-year term on the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on College (SACSCOC) Board of Trustees.

The SACSCOC is the governing body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the southern states. Artis' term will begin in June 2022. She will consider Commission policy while reviewing and making decisions regarding the accreditation of institutions and serve on one of the assigned standing committees.