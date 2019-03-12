Crystal Barton has been a central figure within the Buffalo Public School District.

Since the late 80's, she's been principal at McKinley High School.

She's been off on paid administrative leave for two-and-a-half years, earning close to 300-thousand dollars.

Now, 2 On Your Side has learned the district wants her terminated.

The reason - alleged misuse of funds due to improper paperwork, or not spending them according to the district's policy.

Barton has disputed the allegations and has asked to return to work.

Now the district wants her fired and formal charges to end her career are underway.

In a separate matter, Barton has been in a hearing room inside the Mahoney Building this week. She filed a complaint against Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash and the district.

We're in the middle of a New York State division of human rights hearing/ trial," said Lindy Korn, Barton's lawyer.

Her attorney would not be specific, but during the hearing Barton testified that she just learned last month why she is out of work and that it was during news reports that she learned the district accused her of impropriety.

"I was shocked that I was hearing things on the news," Barton said.

General council for the Buffalo City School District Nate Kuzma said they're taking the charges very seriously.

"The district intends to prosecute these very serious charges, as we would with any employee facing 3020A charges, to the fullest extent of our abilities," Kuuzma said.

