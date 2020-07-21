Calhoun County schools to begin school year August 17 with virtual learning

Calhoun County schools will begin the school year on August 17 in a virtual environment, according to the district.

Officials say the decision was made during an emergency board meeting on July 20 with input from the AccelerateEd Task Force, parent, teacher and staff surveys, along with bi-weekly DHEC COVID-19 reports designed for the Department of Education.

District officials say they have developed three plans of action in response to the COVID-19 levels in the county -- a virtual plan, a hybrid plan and a face-to-face plan.