Candidate for USC president to participate in virtual panels on Friday

The campus community and the public will also have the opportunity to submit questions and submit evaluations.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina is inviting the campus community a chance to meet a candidate for president of the institution Friday, Jan. 13.

According to a statement released on Thursday, members of the university community will have three opportunities on Friday to "observe and engage" as the candidate for president interacts with students, faculty, and staff in virtual panel discussions.

Observers will be able to submit questions for the candidate through Microsoft Teams. Stakeholders and the public will also be able to submit evaluations of the candidate to the Board of Trustees through an online survey which will be open for access on Friday.

The three virtual panels will include:

A discussion on academic excellence from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A discussion on research and innovation from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

A discussion on systemwide excellence, diversity, equity, and inclusion from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Additional information about the applicant, including the person's name and application materials, will be made available on Jan. 14, with additional updates coming by way of email and being shared on the presidential search webpage.