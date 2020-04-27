LEXINGTON, S.C. — Todd C. Brown is the new principal of Carolina Springs Elementary School, effective July 1, 2020.

Brown replaces Greg Watchinski, who was named principal of Rocky Creek Elementary School earlier this year.

Currently an assistant principal at Pleasant Hill Elementary School, Brown joined Lexington District One in 2001 as a special education teacher at Gilbert Middle School. He was named GMS’s 2005–2006 Teacher of the Year.

In 2008, Brown joined Barnwell School District #45 as assistant principal of Barnwell Primary School. In 2011, he joined District 5 of Lexington & Richland Counties as assistant principal of Irmo Elementary School.

Brown returned to Lexington District One in 2012 as assistant principal of Carolina Springs Elementary School. He spent six years at CSES before transferring to Pelion Elementary.

In 2019, Brown transferred to Pleasant Hill Elementary School, where he planned and led professional development for staff; directed school facilities and maintenance services; conferred with parents and staff; and evaluated teaching and learning.

Brown is a graduate of Lexington District One's Aspiring Principals Academy. While in the academy, he led a team of third-grade teachers at Pelion Elementary School through an inquiry cycle that focused on student reading data that resulted in increased student achievement and improved teacher practices. This year, he served as a co-facilitator for the AP Data strand leading professional learning for assistant principals.

Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in special education from the College of Charleston, a Master of Sports Science from the U.S. Sports Academy and a Master of Education in educational administration from Grand Canyon University.

He is a member of the Palmetto State Teachers Association and the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.